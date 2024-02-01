Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 57.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Winmark Trading Down 3.0 %
WINA stock opened at $360.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.72 and a 200-day moving average of $392.38. Winmark has a 12 month low of $266.52 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WINA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
