Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 57.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

WINA stock opened at $360.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.72 and a 200-day moving average of $392.38. Winmark has a 12 month low of $266.52 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 46.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WINA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

