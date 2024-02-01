Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $137.04. 62,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.33.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,691,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Woodward by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

