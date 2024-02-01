Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

