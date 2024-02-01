Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 439 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

