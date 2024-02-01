Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 70 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $453.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

