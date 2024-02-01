Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,427 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $84.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

