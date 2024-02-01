Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $167.69 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

