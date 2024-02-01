Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $464.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $479.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

