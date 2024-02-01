Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,057,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,085 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $150.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

