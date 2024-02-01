Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 114 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average of $255.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $184.39 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

