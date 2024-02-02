12,500 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $58.04. 1,153,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,793. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

