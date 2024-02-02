12,500 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,793. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

