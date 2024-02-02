15,000 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

