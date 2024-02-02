1,871,979 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,871,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,475,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after buying an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. 195,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,326. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

