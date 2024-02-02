1inch Network Price Reaches $0.40 (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $457.94 million and approximately $27.93 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,186,869 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

