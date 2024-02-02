2,004 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

