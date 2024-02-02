2,039 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.3 %

CRM opened at $281.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

