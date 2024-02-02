21,000 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.