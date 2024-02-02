27,500 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

