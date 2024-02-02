3,032 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

