3,477 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

