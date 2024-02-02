38,400 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.