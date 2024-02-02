4,101 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $468.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.