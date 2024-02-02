4,461 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Integer by 1,226.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Integer by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $12,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

