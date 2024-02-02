5,176 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 892,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.