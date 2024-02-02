55,707 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Bank OZK by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

