56,326 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,669,000 after purchasing an additional 158,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $51.06 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMA

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.