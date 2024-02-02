5,800 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 713.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SEA Price Performance
SEA stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SE
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEA
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.