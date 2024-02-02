5,800 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 713.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

