6,300 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.