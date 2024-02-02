8,086 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Stock Down 1.4 %

nCino stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.46. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,751 shares of company stock valued at $476,016. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

