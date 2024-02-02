AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Declares $0.12 Dividend

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
CPLS stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Core Plus Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.