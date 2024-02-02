ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion.

ABB Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,272. ABB has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

