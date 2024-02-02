ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 12.44%.

ABB Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBNY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBNY shares. TD Cowen lowered ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ABB by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

