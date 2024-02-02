ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABBNY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,885. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. ABB has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ABB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ABB by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97,260 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

