AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

NYSE ABBV opened at $167.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $301.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

