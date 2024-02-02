ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys 101 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $174.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

