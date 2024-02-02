Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 454,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 471,350 shares.The stock last traded at $81.79 and had previously closed at $84.34.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

