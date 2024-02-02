ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $25.53. 119,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,001. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

