AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Lowered to $9.00 at UBS Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.64.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 672.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 613,882 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

