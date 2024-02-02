Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $113.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $286,339. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 314,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after buying an additional 180,232 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

