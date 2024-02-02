Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $193.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

