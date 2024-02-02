Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $41.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.