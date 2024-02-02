Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Aflac stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,487. Aflac has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aflac by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

