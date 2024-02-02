Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,959,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 1,855,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $867.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

