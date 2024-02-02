Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of Afya stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Afya has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,016,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 109,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Afya by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

