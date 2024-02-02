AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after buying an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after buying an additional 334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,549,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

AGNC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.97 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.04.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

