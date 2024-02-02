Aion Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $0.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.