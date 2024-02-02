Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 8,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.