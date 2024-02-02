Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 19,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,476,731 shares of company stock valued at $203,443,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

