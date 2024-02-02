Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

